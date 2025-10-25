Box Office [October 24, 2025]: Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara Chapter 1 witness Friday slowdown Following Diwali, major films like Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw a dip in box office collections, while Tamil releases Dude and Bison also slowed down. Kantara Chapter 1, which had been performing strongly, also witnessed a decline in its earnings.

Currently, a variety of films across different genres are running in theatres. From Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma to Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, as well as Tamil films Dude and Bison: Kaalamaadan, all are competing to attract audiences.

These films made good use of the Diwali festive release window; however, they saw a dip in box office collections in the following week. The already released film Kantara Chapter 1, which had been performing well since its release, also slowed down at Indian theatres. Read on to know how these films performed on Friday.

Thamma witnesses a dip in its earnings on day 4

The horror comedy film, Thamma, which opened strongly at the Indian box office by collecting Rs 24 crore on its first day, recorded a decrease in its collections on its first Friday, with a collection of Rs 10.05 crore. So far, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer has collected Rs 65.65 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office day 4 report

Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's romantic drama film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, witnessed a dip of 8.33% in its earnings on its fourth day. Milap Zaveri's directorial earned Rs 5.5 crore at the box office on its first Friday, bringing its total collection to Rs 28.25 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie had an overall 18.56% Hindi occupancy on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection on day 23

Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, which has completed its 23 days in the theatres, has slowed down at the box office. The film, which has already crossed the Rs 560 crore mark at the Indian box office, collected Rs 2.23 crore on its day 23 (fourth Friday). With this, the film's total collection stands at Rs 566.33 crore.

The Kannada language film, Kantara Chapter 1, also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in the pivotal roles.

Dude's box office collection on day 8

The Tamil-language film, Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, collected Rs 0.74 crore on its eighth day. The movie already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in its first week. Directed by Keerthiswaran and produced under Mythri Movie Makers, the film's total collection stands at Rs 57.24 crore in India.

Bison: Kaalamaadan box office day 8 report

Mari Selvaraj's Tamil sports drama film, Bison: Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram, failed to attract the audience to the theatres on its eighth day. The film, which earned RS 1.6 crore on its seventh day, managed to collect Rs 0.48 crore on Day 8, the first Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total collection of the movie stands at Rs 27.73 crore.

