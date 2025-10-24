Box Office [October 23, 2025]: Thamma crosses Rs 55 cr; Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat steady at Rs 22.75 crore Box Office Collection [October 23, 2025]: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma shines past Rs 55 crore, while Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat touches Rs 22.75 crore. Kantara Chapter 1 remains unstoppable at Rs 563.50 crore as Dude and Bison: Kaalamaadan continue their steady runs.

Ayushmann Khurrana's horror comedy thriller Thamma crossed the Rs 55 crore mark, witnessing its first drop in box office earnings on its third day. On the other hand, Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also did a decent collection on day 3, bringing its total collection to Rs 22.75 crore.

Films like Kantara Chapter 1, Dude, and Bison: Kaalamaadan continue to draw crowds, competing at the box office. Let's take a look at the box office collections of these films.

Thamma box office collection day 3: Crosses Rs 55 crore mark

The Bollywood movie, Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and others, has crossed the Rs 55 crore mark on its day 3. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie has collected Rs 12.50 crore on its third day, marking a decline compared to its second-day earnings of Rs 18.6 crore. Talking about its total box office collections, the movie has earned Rs 55.10 crore at the domestic box office.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office day 3 report

Harshvardhan Rane's romantic drama film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, did a business of Rs 6 crore on its third day. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Play DMF, the movie has collected Rs 22.75 crore in India so far. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie had an overall 25.14% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 22: Still roaring strong

Rishab Shetty's directorial Kantara Chapter 1 experienced its first major drop in box office collections on its third Thursday. The blockbuster Kannada movie, a prequel to the 2022 hit film Kantara, earned Rs 6 crore on its 22nd day. However, the films' total collection stands at Rs 563.50 crore in India so far. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in lead roles.

Dude box office collection on first Thursday

Keerthiswaran's directorial 'Dude' which hit the big screens on October 17, 2025, also witnessed a decrease in its earnings on Thursday. Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's starrer made Rs 2.25 crore at the Indian box office. With this, the total collections of this Tamil language film stand at Rs 56.55 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Bison: Kaalamaadan box office day 7 report

Mari Selvaraj's sports drama film 'Bison: Kaalamaadan' starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran saw a drop in its earnings on its seventh day. The Tamil-language film collected Rs 1.50 crore on its first Thursday, bringing its total collection to Rs 17.15 crore. Notably, the film has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.1.

