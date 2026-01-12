Box Office [January 11, 2026]: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar outperforms Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Dhurandhar remains unstoppable at the box office, while Prabhas’ The Raja Saab slows down on Sunday despite entering the Rs 100 crore club.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been running in theatres for several days and is receiving a lot of love from the audience. Meanwhile, the Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab was released in theatres on January 9. The film had a good collection on the first day, but the earnings decreased on the second day.

Let's see which of these films earned more on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Dhurandhar box office collection so far

Dhurandhar earned Rs 207.25 crore in its opening week. In the second week, the collection was Rs 253.25 crore. In the third week, the film collected a total of Rs 172 crore. In the fourth week, the business was Rs 106.5 crore. Yesterday, on Saturday, the 37th day, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore. The film's total net collection has reached Rs 805.18 crore in India.

Aditya Dhar's directorial venture Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi and has proven to be the highest-grossing film of 2025.

The Raja Saab box office collection till day 3

On the first day, The Raja Saab earned Rs 53.75 crore at the box office. On the second day, the film's earnings decreased significantly, collecting Rs 26 crore. As of the time of writing, it has collected Rs 17.44 crore on the third day. Before its release, the film collected Rs 9.15 crore from paid previews. So far, the film has earned a total of Rs 106.34 crore in India.

The Raja Saab enters the Rs 100 crore club

It is noteworthy that Raja Saab crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days. The film's collection was halved on the second day compared to the first. It was expected that it would benefit from the weekend on Sunday, but that didn't happen. The film's earnings decreased further compared to the second day.

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi. Besides Prabhas, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhi Agarwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani in important roles. The film is produced by TV Vishwa Prasad. According to media reports, the film's budget is Rs 400 crore.

Dhurandhar stands firm against The Raja Saab

The films released alongside Dhurandhar could not withstand their popularity. Even the films released afterwards proved to be weak. On Friday, November 9, Prabhas' much-awaited film The Raja Saab was released. Even against this film, Dhurandhar is holding its own at the box office. Audiences seem to be eagerly awaiting the second part, which will release on March 19, 2025

