Box Office [February 16, 2026]: Did O Romeo and Tu Yaa Main pass the Monday test? See early estimates

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s O Romeo has been dominating the Indian box office. The film faced a box office clash with Shanaya Kapoor's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, an adaptation of the Thai film The Pool. Tu Yaa Main had a slow start at the box office.

So, did Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo and Bejoy Nambiar's film Tu Yaa Main films manage to pass the Monday test? Let find out.

O Romeo box office collection Day 4

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, O Romeo collected Rs 2.27 crore on its fourth day, 16 February 2026. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 32.42 crore. Exact figures are expected to be updated by 11 am on February 17, 2026.

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, O Romeo features a star-studded cast including and continues to perform strongly despite the box office clash with Tu Yaa Main.

Tu Yaa Main's Monday box office report

Tu Yaa Main is written by Abhishek Bandekar and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Its features Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Talking about Tu Yaa Main's box office performance, the film had a slow start. On its opening day, the Bollywood film earned Rs 0.6 crore. On Day 2, it saw an increase of 141.67% in earnings, collecting Rs 1.45 crore. On its first Sunday, Tu Yaa Main experienced a drop of 44.83%, earning Rs 0.8 crore. However, it seems the film failed the Monday test, collecting an estimated Rs 0.18 crore.

At the time of writing, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 3.03 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The exact box office numbers for Tu Yaa Main's first Monday collection will be updated by 11 AM on 17 February 2026.

