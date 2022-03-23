Box Office: The Kashmir Files marches towards Rs 200 crore collections, Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey sinks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER Bachchhan Paandey and The Kashmir Files are running in cinemas now

Highlights The Kashmir Files' second week business will be 10-15 percent more than the first week collections

Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey has been washed out by The Kashmir Files tsunami at the box office

Next up, RRR will have to brave The Kashmir Files storm in the North Indian markets

The Kashmir Files is enjoying its glorious run at the box office after releasing on March 11. It is like a one-horse race of sorts with The Kashmir Files emerging as the first and only choice of cinema-goers. Earlier, The Kashmir Files ate into the business of Radhe Shyam and Gangubai Kathiawadi and now it seems to have pushed into oblivion Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey.

Read: The Kashmir Files: Silent success to controversy's child, a complete timeline of Bollywood film's release

On Tuesday, The Kashmir Files witnessed its first major drop in collections. However, the figure is still great, but less when compared with its own standards. It earned Rs 10.50 crore as per Box Office India taking the total collections in 12 days to Rs 190 crore. The second week collections will be over Rs 100 crore, in the range of Rs 105-110 crore, which is 10-15 percent up from its first week collections of Rs 97 crore.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey continued to be on a downward trajectory. Its collections on Tuesday dropped further to Rs 3.25 crore. As per BOI estimate, the first week collections of the film will be Rs 47 crore, which means it has done bad business and has sunk in the face of The Kashmir Files tsunami. With SS Rajamouli's RRR releasing on March 25, it is expected that there is no saving Akshay's film now.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is expected to affect RRR's business in the North Indian markets. Even though the hype surrounding RRR is huge and the cast and crew are going all out promoting the film, the reality is that it will have to hold up against The Kashmir Files, which may prove to be a herculean task.

Box office wise the Hindi market will be a major factor for RRR as it can really make a difference to its collections. Baahubali franchise, KGF: Chapter 1 and the most recent release Pushpa: The Rise are films that prove how Hindi markets can be a major differentiator at the box office for regional movies. All eyes will be on how the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer performs at the box office in the coming days. RRR also features cameos from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and makes for a connection in the North India markets. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli of blockbuster Baahubali fame.