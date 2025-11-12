Box Office Collection [November 11, 2025]: How much Haq, Jatadhara and others earned on Tuesday? Several films currently showing in theaters appear to be performing averagely. While some films saw slight increases on Tuesday, others also saw declines in their collections. Let's have a look at box office report of November 12, 2025.

Tuesday brought positive signs for some films at the box office, while others saw declines. Haq saw another jump in its earnings. Jatadhara, Predator Badlands, and The Girlfriend also saw slight increases in their collections.

Let's take a look at the box office collections of The Taj Story, Thama, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Haq

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film "Haq" opened with Rs 1.75 crore at the box office. Subsequently, the film's collections saw a slight increase. However, its earnings declined over the weekend. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 1.25 crore compared to Rs 1.05 crore on Monday. The film Haq has so far earned a total of Rs 11.25 crore in five days. The film is directed by Suparn S Varma.

Jatadhara

Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, has been experiencing a weak opening day at the box office. The film earned Rs 60 lakh on Tuesday, followed by Rs 55 lakh on Monday. Jatadhara has so far earned a total of Rs 4.54 crore in five days. The film is directed by Abhishek Jaiswal. The film also stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, along with strong actors like Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rajiv Kanakala and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Predator Badlands

The Hollywood film Predator Badlands was released in theaters on November 7. It earned Rs 2.25 crore on its opening day. The film earned Rs 8.1 million on Tuesday, compared to Rs 7.9 million on Monday. The film has grossed Rs 111 million at the box office so far. Dimitrius Schuster-Kolomatangi and Elle Fanning deliver stellar performances.

The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna's film The Girlfriend earned Rs 8 million at the box office on Tuesday, after earning Rs 8.3 million on Monday. The film has earned a total of Rs 80.3 million in five days. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dixit Shetty, along with Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Kaushik Mehta, and Rao Ramesh. It was directed and written by Rahul Ravindran.

The Taj Story

Paresh Rawal-starrer The Taj Story earned only Rs 1.7 million on Tuesday, compared to Rs 4 million on Monday. The Taj Story has earned Rs 16.37 crore at the box office in 12 days. The film also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namita Das, and Sneha Wagh.

Thama

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film Thama had a strong opening at the box office, earning Rs 24 crore. The film earned Rs 1.5 million on Tuesday, while it earned Rs 4 million on Monday. Thama has so far earned a total of Rs 131.6 crore in 22 days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Sanam Teri Kasam star Harshvardhan Rane, earned just Rs 1.5 million on Tuesday, earning Rs 1.9 million on Monday. The film has earned a total of Rs 75.6 crore so far.

