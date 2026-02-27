Boong: BAFTA-winning Manipuri film gets re-release date, Farhan Akhtar shares big news | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

Manipuri film Boong, won the BAFTA Award for Best Children's and Family Film on February 23, making India proud. Now the film that was released in selected theatres on in 2025 will finally release in all Indian theatres. Producer Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram profile to share the big news with his fans. The movie directed by Lakshmipriya Devi will re release in India on March 6, 2026.

'A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award winning film, in cinemas on 6th March,' wrote Farhan, while announcing the film's India release date.

Boong won in which category?

The Manipuri film Boong received a nomination in the 'Best Children and Family Film' category and will compete against other major international films in this category, such as 'Arco', 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Zootopia'.

Lakshmipriya Devi's BAFTA winning speech

While accepting the BAFTA 2026 award, director Lakshmipriya said, 'Thank you to the jury members and BAFTA for giving our very small film such big love, a film that is rooted in a very troubled, very much ignored and very underrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur. It's a homage to my homeland. I hope peace returns to Manipur.'

Boong's cast

Regarding the film's cast, Gugun Kipgen plays the main character, 'Brojendro aka Boong'. Other actors in important roles include Bala Hijam, Angam Sanatombam, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetiya Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai, Hamom Sadananda, Thoudam Brajabidhu, and Modhubala Thoudam.

Boong's story

Released in September 2024, the film tells the story of a young boy named Boong who lives in the hills of Manipur. He plans to give his mother a surprise gift. Boong believes that bringing his estranged father back home would be the greatest gift he could give his mother. With this hope, Boong sets out to find his father, but on this journey, he encounters many surprises beyond his expectations.

Boong premiered at TIFF

Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Additionally, the film was featured as a spotlight film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne last year.

