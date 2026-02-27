Is Israeli series Fauda Season 5 releasing soon? What we know

New Delhi:

The Israeli hit action thriller Fauda grabbed attention after cast members posted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, during his two-day visit to Israel. The selfie quickly went viral online, leading to many people to search for the show.

As the show began trending online, here's what we know about its upcoming season. So far, four seasons of Fauda have been released on Netflix, and fans are eagerly waiting for the next instalment. Read on to find out more details.

Is Israeli series Fauda Season 5 releasing soon?

According to a report by Variety, filming for Fauda's new season began in late April 2025. The show is expected to premiere on Yes TV in Israel in early 2026, although an official release date has not yet been announced.

PM Narendra Modi clicks selfie with Fauda team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the team of Fauda during his Israel visit. On Thursday, he shared a photo taken with the Fauda team on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda (sic)."

Reacting to the photo, actor Lior Raz, who also created the show, re-shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "it was an honor to meet and to speak with the Prime Minister of India Modi. It was a meaningful and emotional moment for all of us. moments like this reminds us how storytelling connect people across cultures and borders (sic)."

Fauda: Cast and streaming platform

The spy action thriller Fauda is created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, and features an ensemble cast including Lior Raz, Itzik Cohen, Netta Garti, Rona-Lee Shimon, Doron Ben-David, and others. Notably, all four seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Netflix.

