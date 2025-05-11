Bombay HC puts stay on Bhool Chook Maaf's OTT release after makers cancel theatrical release last minute Amid the India-Pakistan tension, the makers of 'Bhool Chook Maaf' cancelled its theatre release and announced to release it directly on OTT. But now the Bombay High Court has halted the OTT release of the film.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Vamika Gabbi starrer 'Bhool Chook Maaf' has landed in big trouble. Recently, the makers of the film, citing the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, cancelled the theatrical release a day before the scheduled date and announced that it would hit OTT on May 16. But, now this film will not be able to release on OTT either. The Bombay High Court has put a stay on the OTT release of this movie by Maddock Films.

Bombay High Court stops Bhool Chook Maaf release

After the makers of Bhool Chook Maaf announced its OTT release, PVR Inox sued them for Rs 60 crores. Taking action on this, the Bombay High Court has stopped the OTT release of the film. According to the senior advocate present on behalf of PVR Inox in the court, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films had entered into an agreement with PVR Inox on May 6. According to this agreement, the film 'Bhool Chook Maaf' was to be released in theatres on May 9. But, at the last moment, Maddock Films changed its decision. On May 8, they sent an email informing that the film will now be released directly on OTT on May 16.

Thousands of tickets booked in advance

PVR further presented its side and said that they have invested a lot in the promotion of this film. They had reserved screens for the forgiveness of mistakes and thousands of tickets had also been booked in advance from all over the country. It was written in the agreement that the film cannot be released on OTT for eight weeks after the theatrical release of the film. But, citing security reasons, Maddock Films said that given the current circumstances, it would be safe and beneficial to release the film on OTT instead of theatres.

Maddock Films violated the agreement terms

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court held that Maddock Films had violated the agreement. It is not justified to break the agreement, thinking that releasing the film in theatres is not profitable. The court said in its decision that the film cannot be released on any platform, especially OTT, until the holdback period of Bhool Chuk Maaf is over. The ban on this film will continue till the next hearing on the case. The next hearing on the case will be on June 16, 2025, that is, till then, this film will not be released on OTT.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on ongoing India-Pakistan conflict 20 days after Pahalgam attack