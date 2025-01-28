Boman Irani drops adorable post on his 40th wedding anniversary for his wife Zenobia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Boman Irani with his wife

Versatile actor Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary and the former made it more special with his adorable anniversary post. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage of pictures of himself with his wife and wrote, ''So it bugs me when the whole world thinks you’re this darling angel. Only I know what a real pain in the behind you can be. 40 years of experience. However... Who wants to marry an angel??? I got a pain in the behind who is also an angel. That’s the combo that shaped me. Shaped us. Shaped family. Had laughs. Navigated. 40 years together, old friend. Love you.''

See the post:

Reacting to his post, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote, ''Happy anniversary you 2. Could hav bn me bomzi if only u had waited.'' TV host and actor Cyrus Broacha commented, ''keep the bat close to the bodywatch the ball .50 60 100 allwithin reach.'' Saba Pataudi wrote, ''Happpppyyyy Anniversary! How beautiful. To the next 40 .. much love.'' For the unversed, Boman and Zenobia are blessed with two sons Danesh and Kayoze.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boman is making his directorial debut with The Mehta Boys, which is all set to be out on OTT. Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup will be seen in the lead roles along with Boman Irani.

The Mehta Boys tells the story of a father and son, at odds with each other, who are unexpectedly compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

The Mehta Boys had its global premiere at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CAFF) held in September 2024, winning the Best Feature Film Award at the festival followed by a Best Actor win for Boman Irani at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto held in October 2024.

(With ANI inputs)

