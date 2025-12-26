Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda to Sai Pallavi: Big Bollywood debuts lined up for 2026 Several new actors, star kids and South cinema favourites are set to make their Bollywood debut in 2026. Here’s a complete look at who’s entering Hindi cinema next.

New Delhi:

This year, several new actors and actresses made their mark on screen. Star kids like Rasha Thadani, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor also made their big screen debuts.

Now, several new artists are ready for their Bollywood debut next year as well. From Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan to Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, many are set to make their big screen debut in the coming year. Moreover several established actors will also be seen making their Bollywood debut in 2026.

Acting debuts

Let's have a look at debutants who will be seen on the big screen for the first time.

Simar Bhatia

Simar Bhatia is also going to make her big screen debut in 2026 with Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. For the unversed, Simar is Akshay Kumar's niece and will be seen opposite Agastya Nanda. The movie also features Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal role.

Yashvardhan Ahuja

Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja is working on an untitled film that is expected to release in theaters in 2026. The untitled love story directed by National Award-winning Telugu director Sai Rajesh.

Big screen debut

The following actors have already made their acting debuts on OTT projects but will now be seen on the big screens.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. He is going to make his Bollywood debut with the war-based film Ikkis. In this film, Agastya will play the role of Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Arun Khetarpal. Dharmendra's last film will hit theatres on January 1, 2026. Agastya was first seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Medha Rana

Medha Rana is set to make her big-screen debut with Border 2. In the Sunny Deol starrer film, the actress will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. Earlier, Medha had worked with Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli in London Files. The actress garnered a lot of attention for her role as Maya Roy in this series. But now she will be seen making her big screen debut in a lead role.

Suhana Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut with the film The Archies. This film was streamed on Netflix in 2023. Now, Suhana will step onto the big screen in 2026. She will be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film King, which is scheduled to release in 2026. However, the official release date of this film has not yet been announced.

Bollywood debuts of established actors

While these were the names of actors, who will either be seen making their big screen debut or acting debut, now let's have two famous actresses who will be seen making their Bollywood debut after ruling the South cinema.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in T-series Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. The actress has featured in Telugu hits like Pelli SandaD (2021), Dhamaka (2022), Bhagavanth Kesari (2023) and Guntur Kaaram (2024) with Mahesh Babu.

Sai Pallavi

The doctor-turned-actress, Sai Pallavi has featured in several hit films likes Malayalam's Premam (2015), Telugu debut Fidaa (2017), Gargi (2022), Love Story (2021), Shyam Singha Roy (2021), and Tamil hits like Maari 2 (2018) and Virata Parvam (2022). Finally she will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana. The movie will release on Diwali 2026.

