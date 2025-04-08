Blockbuster Tuesday: PVR INOX announces interesting offers for cinema lovers starting from Rs 99 PVR INOX has launched an exciting offer for all cinema lovers, 'Blockbuster Tuesday', allowing viewers to book tickets at the starting prize of Rs 99. Check details.

One of India's largest cinema chains, PVR INOX, has launched an exciting offer for all cinema lovers. In a social media post, the brand announced that they have launched a weekly offer, 'Blockbuster Tuesdays', allowing viewers to book their movie tickets for Rs 99 and Rs 149 every Tuesday. The offer is available from April 8, 2025, onwards. This initiative by PVR Cinemas will make watching films in theatres more affordable for audiences.

The official Instagram account of PVR The Luxury Collection shared a post with a caption that reads, 'Tuesdays just got a whole lot better! Catch any movie, any show at just ₹99 | ₹149 only with Blockbuster Tuesdays at PVR INOX! From action-packed thrillers to epic dramas — your midweek movie plan is sorted!'

Check the post below:

However, as per the Instagram post, this offer does not include 3D, recliners and premium formats and this offer is applicable in selected cities and selected shows. The cinema-goers should read the terms and conditions before booking their movie tickets.

Latest movies to watch in theatres

The year 2025 has witnessed several theatrical releases, including Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava, Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, Salman Khan's Sikandar and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. Not only this, the latest film to join the re-releasing trend is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Darr. The film also features Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. Apart from Bollywood, several Hollywood movies also hit the theatres, including Jared Hess's directorial Minecraft, Steven Soderbergh's Presence, action thriller Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag, and Marc Webb's musical fantasy film Snow White.

Movies like Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari: Chapter 2, Sunny Deol's Jaat, and Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero will hit the screens in the upcoming week.

