Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: A look at model-turned actresses' life beyond films

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who has given the most successful horror films in Hindi cinema, has turned 46 today. She is happily married to TV and film actor Karan Singh Grover and seems to have taken a break from acting to look after her daughter Devi. On the occasion of her birthday, let's have a look at some of the underrated facts here.

Family

Bipasha has worked in Hindi horror films like 'Raj', 'Raj-3', 'Creature-3D', 'Alone'. Apart from Hindi films, Bipasha has also left her mark in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali films. Born on January 7, 1978 in a Hindu Bengali family in New Delhi. She is the second among three sisters. She has an elder sister Bidisha and a younger sister Vijayeta in her family.

Early life

After completing her early education in Kolkata, Bipasha Basu started her modelling career in Kolkata in 1996. During that time, she met Arjun Rampal's wife and model Meher Jasia in Kolkata, who encouraged Bipasha to participate in the Godrej Cinthol Supermodel Contest and from there, Bipasha's luck favoured her and she won that contest.

Bollywood debut

After winning the contest, Vinod Khanna decided to launch Bipasha in the film 'Himalayputra' with his son Akshay Khanna, but due to her young age, Bipasha refused to play the character. After which she made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the Abbas Mustan directed film 'Ajnabee'. She was Akshay Kumar's co-star in the film. Bipasha appeared in a negative role and was nominated in the Filmfare Award category for Best Actress for her excellent performance in the film.

Bipasha and John's superhit pair

After this, Bipasha surprised the audience and directors with her acting in the 2003 film 'Jism' and never looked back. Bipasha's co-star in 'Jism' was actor John Abraham. The audience liked the film as well as the pairing of Bipasha and John very much. Along with the film, the pairing of both proved to be a successful pair of that time.

Bipasha's luck with comedy films

Apart from horror, Bipasha has established herself in the film industry with her strong acting in serious films like 'Corporate', comedy films 'No Entry', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'All the Best Fun Begins'. She also acted in films like 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Dhoom-2', 'Race' and 'Aatma'. Bipasha Basu has worked in about 55 films so far.

Beyond films

She is a major celebrity endorser of brands and products, and Bipasha is known to speak out very openly about issues like feminism and animal rights.

