Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan had sent flirty messages to influencers? Screenshots of DM go viral on internet Famous rapper MC Stan, who is often in the headlines, is in trouble again. Screenshots of his DM are going viral on social media in which he sent flirty messages to some influencers.

Altaf Sheikh, popularly known as MC Stan, has once again come into controversy. The reason is the screenshots of his DMs that are now going viral on social media. Several influencers have alleged that the Bigg Boss 16 winner had sent them flirty messages through social networking site, Instagram. Stan, who became popular in every household through Bigg Boss, often makes his place in the headlines. Recently, the news of his disappearance had spread on social media. His missing posters were also put up in several cities. Later, netizens called it a publicity stunt. Now once again the rapper has made it to the headline, but again for the wrong reason.

MC Stans messages

Recently, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of a DM in which MC Stan had messaged an influencer. According to the claim, in the DM, Stan called an influencer named Rehya beautiful. The screenshot reads, 'MC Stan on Rehya's broken phone.' The user captioned the post, 'MC Stan in the influencer's DM.'

Another Reddit user has shared a screenshot of another DM of the rapper which he had sent to an influencer. The screenshot reads, 'What is MC Stan doing in my DM.' In this screenshot, it can be seen that Stan wrote, 'What is your dial. Oh my god, you are so beautiful.' Not only this, MC Stan has also sent a similar message to another influencer named Naila Hussain.

MC Stan is being trolled

These screenshots of Stan's DM are going viral on social media, due to which the rapper is being badly trolled. A user wrote, 'Mil gaya sukoon, karva li beejjati.' Several social media users called the rapper creepy. Another comment read, 'This is a matter of great shame.'

MS Stan was away from social media for this reason

It is known that in 2024, MC Stan revealed that he had broken up with his long-time girlfriend Booba. Ever since he announced the breakup, he has been missing from social media. He last posted a post on November 30, 2024. Since then he has been missing from social media.

