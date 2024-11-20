Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Which film is winning after 20 days of release?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

2024 Diwali clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again was one of the biggest clashes of the year. However, in this battle, both films went neck-to-neck with each other at the box office. As per Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's current box office collections stand at Rs 235.25 crore after 20 days while Singham Again has earned Rs 233.35 crore since its release. On Tuesday, both the films had a dull day at the box office due to a non-holiday, however, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer outshined the Rohit Shetty directorial on the 20th day by a small margin.

Week 1 clash

In the first week of their theatrical release, Ajay Devgn's actioner minted Rs 173 crore at the box office, which was nearly Rs 15 crore more than the Aneez Bazmee directorial. Not only this, Singham Again also won the Day 1 battle against the horror comedy. On one hand, Singham collected Rs 43.5 crore on its opening day, BB3 made Rs 35.5 crore on its Day 1.

Week 2 clash

Things took a slight turn in the second week, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 overtook Singham Again in terms of box office collections. In the second week, the horror comedy minted Rs 58 crore while Singham Again earned just Rs 47.5 crore.

About the films

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Critically acclaimed actors like Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra play important supprting parts in the horror comedy.

On the other hand, Singham Again is a multi-starrer which features Ajay Devng, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. It is the third installment in the franchise and the fifth one in Rohit Shetty's iconic Cop Universe.

