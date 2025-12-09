Bengali influencer Sofik SK asks fans to join him on Telegram after MMS scandal; promises iPhone to winners Bengali influencer Sofik SK has officially launched his Telegram channel days after being embroiled in an MMS scandal. He announced an iPhone giveaway for 10 lucky winners.

Bengali influencer Sofik SK was in the scanner all through November after a 15-minute intimate video featuring him and his girlfriend went viral. Soon after, he apologised and asked those spreading the video to refrain from doing so. He has now joined Telegram and has been asking his followers to join him on the platform.

For the unversed, Sofik has also seen a spike in his Instagram follower count after the MMS scandal. His current following stands at 536 thousand on Instagram (at the time of publishing the article).

Sofik SK asks fans to follow him on Telegram

After Instagram, Bengali influencer Sofik SK wants his fans to join him on his Telegram channel, titled 'Sofik Jalwa Shots'. He has been posting several videos from the past few days, requesting fans to join him on the platform. Two days ago, Sofik posted a video from the terrace, in which he is seen holding a phone in one hand and several Rs 500 notes in the other. He showed his fans how to follow him on Telegram and announced that iPhones would be given to 10 lucky winners.

Sofik SK

Sofik has already amassed 20115 followers on Telegram. The account is filled with the influencer's voice notes and posts on 'how to make money' etc.

Sofik SK's Telegram channel

What did Sofik SK say in his apology video after the MMS scandal?

On November 18, Sofik SK appeared before the camera after his 15-minute MMS clip with his girlfriend went viral. He then addressed fans in Bengali and said, "The video is over a year old, and I am a changed man now. I focus only on my work. However, I have a few friends who aren't able to handle my progress. They don't want me to do good work, which is why they posted the video and made it go viral."

He continued, "Now you will ask how they did they even get such a personal video of mine. Well, even I didn't have this video. My girlfriend had it. We were shooting for something, and both of us handed over our phones to that friend, who knew our passwords. We trusted him a lot, so we used to tell him everything. He took the video from our phones and kept blackmailing us. I got so furious over the blackmail that I stopped all contact with him. This angered him, and he ended up posting the video online - something that I never imagined. I thought of him as my brother, and I was staying with him for the past few days, but he didn't think twice before posting the clip."

Taking a moment's pause, he continued, "If he had hit me, I would have still been okay. But I could never imagine that he would post this video. Some of you might also feel that this is a made-up story. So, let me give you all some proof." He then shared a video of his friend and a couple of voice notes as proof of the matter.

"I didn't want to hamper my self-respect. Many of you have said that I posted the MMS clip to go viral, but honestly, I didn't have the video itself. With folded hands, I am requesting you to forgive me. My mistake was to make the video in the first place, which I shouldn't have," he concluded the video and requested others to refrain from circulating the controversial video.

For the unversed, Sofik SK is a resident of West Bengal and is a popular digital creator. He is the main acting member of Palli Gram TV. The influencer is known for his comedy, folk theatre style and Bengali drama videos. Some of his popular reels include influencer Dustu Sonali, whom he is rumoured to be dating.

