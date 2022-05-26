Bengali actress Bidisha De Majumdar hangs herself in Kolkata apartment, police recover suicide note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIDISHA_DE_MAJUMDER_OFFICIAL Bidisha De Majumdar

Trigger Warning: The following article contains sensitive information that may be traumatizing/offensive/disturbing to some audiences.

Bengali actress Bidisha De Majumdar has been found dead in her apartment in Kolkata, the body was reportedly recovered by police on Wednesday. As per reports, the model-turned-actress was found hanging in her rented flat. It is claimed that the police broke the door of her house to enter and found Bidisha De Majumdar hanging. Her body has been sent to RG Kar hospital for postmortem and the Barrackpore Police has initiated an investigation into the case. They are trying to collate information about the 12-year-old actress from her family and friends. Reportedly, a suicide note has also been recovered from her house.

There are also reports about Bidisha being in depression. Apparently, she had a boyfriend named Anubhab Bera. Bidisha's friends allege that she was unhappy in the relationship and she was in depression.

A popular face in modelling, Bidisha De Majumdar made her acting debut in 2021 with Anirbed Chattopadhyay's short film Bhaar- The Clown. Popular actor Debraj Mukherjee was also a part of the film.