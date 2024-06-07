'Be Kind...', Richa Chadha comes out in support of Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heermandi has been the talk of the town after its release. Be it the aesthetics of the series, the songs or the acting skills of the cast, the eagle-eyed audience was quick to acknowledge the series and appreciate the period drama. However, one actress, i.e. Sharmin Segal's heavy trolling has led to the cast of the series coming out in support of her. Richa Chadha who is also part of the series took to Instagram stories with e for the haters.

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "For the past month, whenever I have been able to keep track and vigilant enough, I have been deleting negative comments about my co-star that have been appearing in my comments. Guys? Offer constructive criticism, but this much visceral hate?"

She further wrote, "It's one thing to reject someone's performance, theek hai! Mat karo pasand, aapka haq hai. Par aise chatkare le ke troll to mat karo (It is okay to dislike because that is upto you but please refrain from adding so much trolling)? Please? Out-of-context interview clips (that too from a legit roast, y'all are using). Why?...I know it’s tempting to jump on a trend, but to make another human being clickbait? I think we can all do better than that, be better than that. Be kind. Please. (red heart, folded hands emoticons) It can affect someone's mental health. A big election just happened, there's a heat wave on, there's so much going on in the world! Please move on?"

For the unversed, Sharmin Segal played the role of Alamzeb. After the series was released, Sharmin turned off the comment section on her Instagram handle. Recently, the makers renewed the series for its second season. It's been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I'm happy to announce that we'll be back with season 2," filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in a statement.

In the first season of the series, Sonakshi Sinha played the role of Rehana Apa and Fardeen, while Manisha Koirala played Mallikajaan, Sanjeeda Sheikh played Waheeda, Aditi Rao Hydari played Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha played Lajjo and Sharmin Sehgal played Alamzeb.

