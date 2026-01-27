BAFTA 2026: Manipuri film Boong, backed by Farhan Akhtar, emerges as the only Indian nominee Manipuri film Boong, written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and backed by Farhan Akhtar, has earned a BAFTA 2026 nomination in the Best Children’s and Family Film category, emerging as the only Indian film to receive a nod this year.

New Delhi:

The critically acclaimed Manipuri film Boong, written and directed by debutante director Lakshmipriya Devi, has earned a nomination at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards 2026 in the Best Children’s and Family Film category. It is the only Indian film to be recognised this year.

Boong's recognition is particularly significant in the country. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, alongside producers Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Shujaat Saudagar. Its selection at BAFTA 2026 marks a noteworthy moment for Indian cinema.

Boong competes in Best Children’s and Family Film category at BAFTA 2026

At the BAFTA Awards, Boong finds itself in strong company, competing with Ugo Bienvenu’s animated French science fiction film Arco, Dean Fleischer Camp’s American science fiction comedy Lilo & Stitch, and Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s Zootropolis (Zootopia 2).

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures, the film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam. Boong had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section and went on to be officially selected for several prominent festivals, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the 55th International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

Boong was screened at PVR INOX cinemas in select cities in September 2025. The film is not available on any OTT streaming platforms yet.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAFTA)Boong

All about Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi

Lakshmipriya Devi, who has previously worked as an assistant director on films such as Lakshya and PK, makes her feature directorial debut with Boong. The film follows the story of a young schoolboy who navigates borders and ethno racial tensions in Manipur while trying to reunite his family.

Speaking about the film’s theatrical release, the director had said, "Boong is the book I could not write because of my bad English! The film is inspired by my grandmother’s folktales that cushioned me with a certain kind of fuzzy warmth during my childhood. It is dedicated to the resilience of the people of Manipur. I am experiencing this crazy mix of disbelief, happiness and gratitude that a Manipuri film is finally reaching a wider audience in mainland India! Come and say hello to Boong!"

Which films led the BAFTA 2026 nominations?

Apart from Boong’s recognition in the Children’s and Family Film category, several international titles such as Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Sentimental Value have been nominated in the Best Film category. One Battle After Another earned 14 nods, followed by Sinners with 13, Hamnet and Marty Supreme with 11 nods, respectively.

Also read: BAFTA 2026 nominations announced: Manipuri film Boong earns nod; One Battle After Another leads the pack