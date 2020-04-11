Badshah on Masakali 2.0 controversy: AR Rahman liked my remixed version of Humma Humma

Badshah was talking about T-Series' latest song Masakali 2.0, which is being heavily criticised.

While Masakali 2.0 makers are being trolled mercilessly, rapper Badshah in an interview, revealed that music maestro AR Rahman liked his remixed version of Humma Humma from the 2017 film Ok Jannu. T-Series' latest track Masakali 2.0 has received a lot of flak online and has once again triggered the debate of original vs remix. Talking about the same, Badshah told Mumbai Mirror that even his song was recreated without his permission. "Comparisons are inevitable. I loved the Aankh Marey remix more than the original. My 2015 song Wakhra Swag was recently remixed for a film without my knowledge. It worked but I’m still asked to play my version wherever I go".

Badshah went on to add that Rahman personally told him that he liked his remixed version of Humma Humma. “We were at an event and he called me from the other end of the room, to say that he really liked my remixed version of Humma Humma,” he said.

For those unversed, Maskali 2.0 is a recreated version fo Delhi 6's song crooned by Mohit Chauhan and composed by A R Rahman. Masakali 2.0 was dropped by T-Series on April 8. While the recreated version has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar have sung the track.

Makers of Masakali 2.0 was slammed by AR Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Urging fans to listen to the original Masakali, Rahman tweeted: “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”