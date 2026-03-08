'Badshah hoga apne ghar ka...,' Haryana Women's Panel issues fresh summons over 'Tateeree' song row

New Delhi:

Renu Bhatia, Chairperson of the Haryana State Women's Commission, has strongly reacted to the controversy surrounding rapper-singer Badshah and his new song, Tateeree. She stated that the singer's actions are unforgivable and an apology alone will not suffice in this matter.

For the unversed, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, also known as Badshah, recently became embroiled in controversy over his song Tateeree. People objected to its lyrics, leading Badshah to apologise.

What did Chairperson of the Haryana State Women's Commission say?

Speaking to the media, Bhatia said, 'What Badshah has done is unforgivable. Insulting the daughters of Haryana in this manner and using such vulgar language against them is unacceptable. We have summoned him on March 13. He must appear. If he continues to avoid this, we will not allow him to work.'

Badshah takes down the song

On Saturday, Badshah apologised for his actions in a video. He said, 'I myself am from Haryana. Those who know me know that my dialect, my food habits, my lifestyle, my identity are from Haryana. I am a Haryanvi. I never intended to say such things about any child or woman from Haryana. I hope you will consider me a son of Haryana, your son, and forgive me.' He also claimed to have taken down the song from every social media platform.

Raids underway for arrest

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Badshah. The process of issuing a lookout circular against him has been initiated. A notice has also been issued, asking the singer-rapper to appear before the police. Teams are continuously conducting raids to arrest him. Police confirmed this in a tweet.

Objections were raised against the song

Previously, objections were raised regarding some of the lyrics of Badshah's song and some of the images shown in the video. The complainants stated that the language used in the song was offensive and that it insulted the dignity of women. They demanded action from the Women's Commission.

