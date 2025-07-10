Baahubali: The Epic: SS Rajamouli announces release date of two-part combined film The makers of the epic action film series 'Baahubali' announced the release date of its two-part combined version. On the 10th anniversary of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', SS Rajamouli made this announcement by sharing a post on his X handle.

Renowned director SS Rajamouli has announced the release date of 'Baahubali: The Epic', a special version that combines both parts of his magnum opus 'Baahubali' films into one. In this two-part combined film, viewers will be able to watch the full story of 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' together. Taking to his official X handle (formerly Twitter), the RRR director shared this news with the fans on the 10th anniversary of the epic action film 'Baahubali'.

As per the given details, the film 'Baahubali: The Epic' will hit the silver screens worldwide on October 31, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. For those who may not know, the part of the action epic period drama 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was released on July 10, 2015. However, the second part, titled 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', was released in 2017.

The caption of the post reads, "Baahubali… The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025."

Social media reacts

This announcement has created a buzz among fans who are excited to see the epic saga once again on the big screen. One user wrote, "OMG can't wait..Personally, I loved Bahubali 2 more. Amendra Bahubali is Love but Bahubali 1 of course builds the all important base.. Overall I m seated to see how both r combined into 1."

Another user expressed his excitement towards 'Baahubali: The Epic' and praised Baahubali for raising the bar for the Telugu Film Industry and Indian cinema. He wrote, "Baahubali raised the bar for TFI and Indian cinema as well. Ten glorious years of the masterpiece from #SSRajamouli and gave a big leap and established #Prabhas as a Pan India star. #10yearsofBaahubali #AnushkaShetty."

About Baahubali star cast

Besides pan-India star Prabhas, the film features Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Naseer, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati, who played the role of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali, will be seen in 'Vishwambara' alongside Trisha Krishnan, Chiranjeevi and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.

