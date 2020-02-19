Baaghi 3 song Bhankas out, Tiger and Shraddha step into the shoes of Jeetendra and Sridevi

Baaghi 3 song Bhankas out

The second song of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is out. The song titled Bhankas is being promoted as a wedding track. Bhankas is a rehashed version of Ek Aankh Maru from 1984 film Tohfa that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra. While the original track was sung by Kishor Kumar and Asha Bhosle, the recreated one has been sung by Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi and Jonita Gandhi.

As usual, Bhankas has been recreated by none other than Tanishk Bagchi. In the video, Tiger and Shraddha can be seen flaunting their flawless moves at Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande’s wedding.

Sharing the track with his fans, Tiger wrote on Twitter, ''Jab Ronnie aur Siya ke moves par honge sab vaari, tab bajega dhol aur naachegi duniya saari. #Bhankas Song Out Now!''

A day before, sharing a glimpse of the making of Bhankas, Sajid Nadiadwala's production house posted a video on Instagram. ''A sneak peek from the Gala time we had with the bling king! Thank you @bappilahiri_official_ for adding your golden touch to #Bhankas! Song Out on 19th Feb,'' read the caption.

Talking about Ek Aankh Maru Toh, Bappi Lahiri told Mumbai Mirror that his songs are relevant even today and it was Sajid Nadiadwala's idea to get the iconic track remade. “Thirty-five years ago, I created “Ek Aankh Maaru Toh” for Jeetendra and Sridevi and it got me a lot of love. Indivar ji wove it in beautifully. It was Sajid Nadiadwala’s (producer) idea to get the iconic track back as he believes the song can be a superhit again. Given that Varun (Dhawan) and Alia’s (Bhatt) Tamma Tamma worked big time, I am sure this one with Tiger and Shraddha will also do wonders because my songs from the ‘80s are relevant even today,” Bappi Lahiri told the tabloid.

Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan will hit the theatres on March 6.

Check out the original song