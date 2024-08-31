Avani Lekhara wins Gold at Paris 2024 Paralympics: Here's how Bollywood celebs hailed the champion

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/IMDB Bollywood celebs congratulated Avani Lekhara for her accomplishment at Paris 2024 Parallympics

Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara created history after she clinched a gold medal in the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday. She also created a new Paralympics record in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. The 22-year-old claimed her third Paralympics medal and second gold to shatter multiple records. Not only this, she became the first-ever Indian, male or female, to win gold medals in back-to-back Paralympic events. She has been receiving applause from around the world and Bollywood celebs are no exception to this. Several B-town stars congratulated the champion on their respective social media accounts. Check them out.

Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated the champions at the 2024 Paris Paralympics and wrote, ''What an amazing day for India at the Paralympics. Feeling super proud.''

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a collage of pictures of all the winners of the day on her Instagram Stories and wrote, ''Huge congratulations.'' She also added red heart emoji and an emoji of out National Flag.

Hailing the winners, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote, ''What a phenomenal achievement! Congratulations to Avani Lekhara on winning gold medal and Mona on winning bronze at the Paralympics. Your success is nothing short of extraordinary and incredibly inspiring. We are all so proud of you.''

Sonali Bendre also shared a picture of the champions and wrote, "Medals are home again", with a red heart and the National Flag emoji.

With four medals claimed on Day 2, India was boosted to the 14th position in the Paris Paralympics 2024 medal table and is expected to produce more medals to eye the Top 10 finish.

