Attack: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet starrer to release on Republic Day 2022

Bollywood actor John Abraham starrer action film Attack is slated to release on Republic Day 2022. Based on a true story of a hostage crisis, Attack also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, the film stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

Trade analyst, Taran Adrash conformed the rease of the film. He tweeted, "#Xclusiv... JOHN ABRAHAM: 'ATTACK' CONFIRMS REPUBLIC DAY 2022... #Attack - starring #JohnAbraham, #JacquelineFernandez and #RakulPreet - to release on #RepublicDay 2022... Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand... Produced by Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor."

Attack will be a joint collaboration between Abraham's production banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions.

Earlier, John had said that Attack aligned with his vision to make entertaining and high-on-content films. "At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significantly different to show to our increasingly discerning audience."

Attack was originally announced for an August 2020 release then was pushed to August 13 2021 but was later delayed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

