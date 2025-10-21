Asrani wanted his death to remain private, requested wife not to share news Legendary actor Asrani passed away at 84 after a prolonged illness. The famous 'Jailer' of Sholay had asked his wife not to announce his death. His funeral was held peacefully on Monday, October 20, with close family, without media presence.

New Delhi:

Legendary actor Govardhan Asrani died at the age of 84 on October 20, 2025, after a prolonged illness. He was best known for his impeccable comedic timing. His notable films include Sholay, Mere Apne, Koshish, Bawarchi, Chupke Chupke, Welcome, among others.

Asrani had been unwell for several days and was admitted to Bhartiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu due to breathing problems. His last rites were held privately and peacefully, as per his wishes.

Govardhan Asrani asked his wife not to announce his death

For the unversed, Asrani's funeral took place at 8 pm on Monday at the Santacruz crematorium. It was a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends. Manager Babubhai Thiba said, "It was Asrani's wish to keep his passing private, so we did not inform anyone."

However, as news spread, several pictures from the funeral were shared on social media, informing fans and well-wishers of his passing. The photos showed his wife and a few close friends who had attended the ceremony. His funeral was conducted in peace without any crowds, fulfilling his final wish.

Asrani's family issues statement

The family also issued a statement confirming the news of his demise on his official Instagram handle. The caption of the post was written in Hindi, which translates in English as, "The news of the passing of Asrani ji, the great actor who ruled millions of hearts and was the king of laughter, has plunged us all into deep grief. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unparalleled acting, simplicity, and humour."

The caption further reads, "The life he breathed into each character will live on in our memories forever. His passing is a loss not only to the film industry but to everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!"

Also Read: 'Chand ghadiyan jee leta hoon': Asrani's emotional post for the late Kader Khan goes viral