Aryan Khan to direct Shah Rukh Khan in a movie after The Ba***ds Of Bollywood success? Seems like another Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan collaboration is one cards. The son-father duo can reportedly be seen in a new film with both the Khan's on board.

New Delhi:

Bollywood’s father-son duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, are gearing up to extend their partnership from cameo roles and advertisements into full-fledged cinematic territory.

After Aryan’s directorial debut with the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by the family banner Red Chillies Entertainment, sources suggest that Aryan can soon be seen directing his father in a major feature film.

Insider makes big revelation

If Pinkvilla's report can be believed then an industry insider has indicate that Shah Rukh’s recent social media remark, 'If he can afford me and my tantrums' is related to the possibility of working under Aryan’s direction. He later clarified that he treats his children as creative colleagues on set and lets them manage their own journeys.

For Aryan, this potential move would mark a significant progression from his earlier behind-the-camera work. He has already directed his father in a branded campaign for an apparel line, setting a precedent for their on-screen collaboration under his direction.

Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Aryan

Aryan Khan directed wrote an interesting scene for his father Shah Rukh Khan, who he directed in his debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The Netflix series was loved by OTT audiences and several notable cameos in the Aryan Khan's debut show were also applauded. And now it seems like theatrical audiences will soon get to witness, Aryan's direction and Shah Rukh's performance together.

However, more information on the project is awaited but till then this news will definitely serves as a source of excitement for Khan's fans.

