Arjun Rampal gets injured while making entry at Netflix event for his upcoming show, Rana Naidu 2

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Second season of Rana Naidu also stars Kriti Kharbanda and Surveen Chawla in key roles.

Arjun Rampal, who is all geared up for his upcoming show Rana Naidu Season 2, got injured at 'Next on Netflix' event held in Mumbao on Monday. The actor got injured while making a 'glass-shattering' entry at the event, where he suffered cuts on his left hand. A video of the actor is all over social media wherein blood can be seen coming out of his hand but Arjun remained calm and continued with the event.

Watch the video:

In the video, Arjun Rampal can be seen trying to shatter the glass door by kicking it but it doesn't break in the first try. He then pushes it with his hand and as it begins to shatter, the actor steps forward, causing to glass pieces fall on him. For the event, Arjun wore a black kurta pyjama set with a brown stole draped around his neck.

About Arjun's upcoming show

Netflix on Monday offered a glimpse into the second season of Rana Naidu, starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh in the lead roles. An official adaptation of the popular American series Ray Donovan, the show brought together the real-life uncle-nephew duo for the first time. It follows the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem and his tense equation with estranged father Naga (Venkatesh).

In the upcoming season, Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family’s future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past. The series also stars Surveen Chawla and Kriti Kharbanda.