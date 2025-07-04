Arijit Singh tops Spotify charts, becomes most followed musician, beats Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran Renowned singer Arijit Singh has become the most followed musician on Spotify. He surpassed English singers like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to reach this spot.

New Delhi:

Famous Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, who is best known for his song 'Tum Hi Ho', has become the most followed musician on the music streaming platform Spotify. To reach this spot, he surpassed American singer Taylor Swift and British singer Ed Sheeran, who recently launched his new track 'Sapphire'.

Arijit Singh surpasses Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran in Spotify's most followed musician list

Talking about the rankings, Arijit Singh has topped the Spotify charts with 151 million followers, followed by Taylor Swift, who is placed at 139th position, and Ed Sheeran is at number three with 121 million followers. For the unversed, Sheeran recently launched his new track 'Sapphire' from his upcoming album 'Play'.

The top five artists in the most followed musicians include artists like Billie Eilish, who is in fourth position, and the 'Starboy' singer The Weeknd, who is placed at number five. However, the top 10 include singers like Ariana Grande, Eminem, Drake, Bad Bunny, and Justin Bieber.

Notably, the other Indians who feature in the list are AR Rahman, Pritam, and Neha Kakkar. However, Late music legends Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar also feature in the list at the 100th and 144th positions with 22 million and 16 million followers, respectively.

Arijit Singh's latest work

Singer Arijit Singh's latest work can be heard in Anurag Basu's romantic drama film 'Metro... In Dino', which hit the silver screens on July 4, 2025. His latest soundtracks include 'Zamaana Lage, 'Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon', and 'Mausam'. For those who may not know, the film features a stellar cast of Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Alia Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

