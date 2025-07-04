Sarzameen trailer out: Netizens rate Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s patriotic thriller The makers of the Kajol-Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer 'Sarzameen' released the official trailer of the mystery drama thriller on Friday, July 4, 2025, across social media platforms. Know what netizens are saying about the trailer here.

New Delhi:

The trailer of Bollywood actress Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's starrer 'Sarzameen' was released by the makers on Friday, July 4, 2025. The mystery drama thriller tells the story of an army officer who is willing to do anything to free the Kashmir Valley from terrorism, even if it means paying a terrible price.

This movie is directed by Bollywood actor Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead roles. It is significant to note that this film will be made available to stream on the OTT streaming platform, JioHotstar, from July 25, 2025, onwards.

Sarzameen trailer is out now

The 2-minute and 13-second trailer begins with a voiceover of Prithviraj Sukumaran, "opens with a haunting voiceover by Prithviraj: “Jaante ho, kuch ghaav aise hote hain… woh tab tak nahi bharte jab tak unki yaad nahi mit jaati, which translates to "There are some wounds that don’t heal until their memories fade." It also features Kajol as a responsible wife and mother. However, the presence of Ibrahim Ali Khan captures everyone's attention as he will be seen playing the role of a terrorist in the film.

Watch the trailer here:

Social media reacts

Social media users were quick to react to the trailer of the patriotic thriller. One user commented, "So proud to see IAK step into his own space." Another user wrote, "Kajol impact is amazing." They have expressed their excitement in the comment section and wrote, "Can’t wait for the full film after this trailer iggy." Check the Instagram post below:

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Dharma Productions. The trailer video, which was released by Dharma Productions and JioHotstar on various social media platforms, has garnered lakhs of views ever since it was posted.

Also Read: Jurassic World Rebirth X review: Did Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey's dinosaur thriller impress netizens?