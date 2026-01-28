Arijit Singh retires at 38: His last song was released on the occasion of Republic Day 2026 Arijit Singh has announced the end of his playback singing career through an Instagram post. Since this news broke, discussions about his life and career have begun. Amid all this, let's have a look at Singh's last Bollywood song.

In an emotional and historic moment for the Indian music industry, renowned singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. He shared this information on his official Instagram account, marking the end of one of the most influential musical journeys in Hindi cinema.

In his message, Arijit Singh expressed his gratitude for the love and support he has received from his audience over the years. He clarified that he will no longer be doing any new work as a playback singer for films. This announcement sent a wave of emotions through the music industry and among his millions of fans worldwide.

What is Arijit's last song?

As he bids farewell to playback singing, Arijit Singh's last released song is the patriotic track 'Matrubhoomi' from Salman Khan's highly anticipated film 'Battle of Galwan'. This song not only pays tribute to the nation and its brave martyrs but also provides a dignified farewell to Arijit's musical journey.

'Matrubhoomi,' which was released on the occasion of Republic Day 2026, has already touched the hearts of listeners. Arijit Singh's emotional and impactful voice lends a profound sensitivity to the song, a hallmark of his entire career. This is why the song is considered a memorable final chapter in his playback career.

A look at Arijit Singh's career

Throughout his career, Arijit Singh has taken Bollywood music to new heights, from romantic ballads to powerful patriotic songs. His singing has not only strengthened the soul of films but has also deeply influenced an entire generation of music lovers. He is one of the most influential and popular singers in the Indian music industry. He was born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, West Bengal. He started his career with the reality show 'Fame Gurukul', but he gained true recognition in 2013 with the superhit song 'Tum Hi Ho' from the film 'Aashiqui 2'. This song made him the country's most popular playback singer overnight.

Arijit has left his mark on romantic songs, melancholic ghazals, Sufi music, and patriotic songs. His emotional singing in songs from films like 'Raabta', 'Channa Mereya', 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' and 'Kesariya' has deeply touched the hearts of listeners. He has sung songs in several languages like Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Telugu.

Arijit Singh's career is considered a symbol of powerful emotional expression in Indian cinema. In his long career, Arijit has lent his voice to more than 700 songs.

