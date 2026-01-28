Arijit Singh Awards list: How many National and Filmfare honours has the singer won?

Arijit Singh, the loved Indian singer, shocked everyone on January 27, 2026 when he announced retirement from playback singing at 9:20 PM. With an official announcement on Instagram, the singer left everyone astonished as this was definitely on anyone's 2026 card.
Moreover, social media users took to Arijit's comment section and their social profiles to express sadness on the singer's retirement. Several also thanked Arijit for his contribution to the Indian music industry. On the occasion, let's have a look at Arijit Singh's awards list.
Arijit Singh Padma Awards
- Arijit Singh was awarded with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in the year 2025 by President Droupadi Murmu, for his distinguished contributions to the field of Art (Music).
Arijit Singh National Awards
- The singer won two National Awards in his 15 years of playback singing career. The first came in the year 208 for the Hindi song 'Binte Dil' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.
- And, Arijit Singh won his second National Award for the Hindi song 'Kesariya' from Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra movie in the year 2022.
List of Arijit Singh's Filmfare Hindi Awards
- 2014: Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2
- 2016: Sooraj Dooba Hain from Roy
- 2017: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- 2018: Roke Na Ruke Naina from Badrinath Ki Dulhania
- 2019: Ae Watan from Raazi
- 2020: Kalank title track from Kalank
- 2023: Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
- 2025: Sajni from Laapataa Ladies
List of Arijit Singh's Filmfare Awards Bangla
- 2014: Mon Majhi Re from Boss: Born to Rule
- 2021: Aajkey Raatey from Bismillah
- 2024: Bhaabo Jodi from Kabuliwala
List of Arijit Singh's IIFA Awards
- 2014: Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2
- 2018: Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal
- 2019: Ae Watan from Raazi
- 2020: Ghungroo from War
- 2023: Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
