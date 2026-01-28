Arijit Singh retirement: Has the singer quit singing? FAQs answered Arijit Singh has clarified that he is retiring only from playback singing, not music. Here’s a fact-checked breakdown of what he said, why he said it, and what’s next.

New Delhi:

Arijit Singh, on January 27, announced that he is stepping away from playback singing. His post spread like wildfire, prompting confusion among fans. The chatter further picked up after selective posts were circulated online, with many reading more into them than what was actually said.

However, it must be noted that Arijit clearly mentioned that he is retiring from playback singing, not music. What followed instead was a classic case of online overinterpretation. Here is a clear, fact-checked breakdown of what is known about Arijit Singh's retirement so far.

Has Arijit Singh retired from singing?

No. Arijit Singh has not retired from singing. There has been no formal statement from him announcing a complete withdrawal from music, whether recorded or live.

Has Arijit Singh retired from playback singing?

Yes, the singer shared a post on Instagram confirming that he is retiring from playback singing (singing in films).

Why did Arijit Singh step back from playback singing?

Soon after his Instagram post, Arijit Singh took to his private X (formerly Twitter) account and dropped a series of posts where he offered clarity and context of his decision. Here's the full story.

Is Arijit Singh still doing concerts?

Arijit is likely to continue to perform live concerts, both in India and internationally. However, he is yet to confirm the same.

What is Arijit Singh’s last playback song?

There is no officially identified or announced 'last playback song'. "I still have to finish some pending commitments will finish them. So you might get some releases this year," he wrote on his private X account on Tuesday night.

Will Arijit Singh continue working in 2026?

Yes, Arijit Singh remains professionally active in 2026. In the same X thread, he wrote, "I am going to go back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” he shared, before adding, “I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready.” Ending on a lighter note, he wrote, “Ab aayega maza!!”

What exactly did Arijit Singh say?

Arijit Singh's playback retirement post shocked the world on the evening of January 27. He wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey (sic)."

What is the difference between playback singing vs singing?

Playback singing refers specifically to recording songs for films, where actors lip-sync to a singer’s voice on screen. Singing, as a broader term, includes playback work as well as independent music, live concerts, albums, collaborations, and stage performances.

In short, Arijit Singh has not retired from music. Hereon, he is likely to focus on making his own music, perhaps composing songs too, and performing in his concerts.

