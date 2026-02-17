Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Premanand Maharaj on son Akaay's birthday | See pics

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journeys are often discussed. The couple has long been visiting various ashrams and saints, particularly their numerous visits to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. Their spiritual inclinations have been quite private and austere, but photos and videos of them continue to surface on social media from time to time. The couple is once again in the news.

On Monday morning, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited the Kelly Kunj Ashram, where they had a private spiritual discussion with Premanand Maharaj and received his blessings.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's plan on Akaay's birthday

It is reported that this meeting took place in a very quiet and private environment. The couple also attended a kirtan held at the ashram, a photo of which has surfaced online. This visit coincided with the birthday of their son Akaay, who was born on February 15. The couple was also seen leaving for Delhi at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. Their simple attire and easygoing demeanour once again demonstrated their pursuit of spiritual peace amidst the busyness of public life.

See post here:

In December last year, Virat and Anushka also visited Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. A video shared on Bhajan Marg's official social media page showed the two engaging in a deep spiritual discussion with the saint. During that conversation, Premanand Ji Maharaj imparted important life lessons to the couple. He encouraged them to view their work as service to God and emphasised the importance of living life with humility, seriousness, and devotion. He also advised them to chant God's name and remain steadfast on the spiritual path. This conversation generated a positive response among their fans.

About Virat and Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were married on December 11, 2017, in the Tuscany region of Italy. The couple are parents to daughter Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, born on February 15, 2024. Despite their busy professional lives, the couple periodically visits spiritual retreats to maintain spiritual balance.

