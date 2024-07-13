Watch: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange 'Jaymala' as part of wedding ritual

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange garlands - Jaymala - at star-studded Mumbai wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Asia's richest businessman's younger son Anant Ambani married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant at a star-studded event at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

A video of the bride and groom has surfaced showing both of them exchanging the garlands (Jaymala) as a sign of their commitment to each other. The lavish wedding was attended by celebrities from across the globe, politicians, who's who of Hindi and south Indian cinema world and almost all the top cricket.

As the most awaited moment of the wedding took place, guests were seen capturing it in their cameras.

A lot of hype has been created about this grand celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union. The wedding ceremony showcased their culture, dazzling outfits and jewellery.

The Ambani wedding ended after two years of pre-wedding celebrations. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot today and showcased a stunning array of attire.

Almost the entire top rung bollywood actors -- from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan -- were present, most with their families, while superstars Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu led the entourage from down south.

The wedding saw the entire gamut of Indian cricketers descend -- from icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to yesteryear great Krish Srikkanth and latest sensations Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Earlier, the groom, dressed in a rust orange sherwani, set off from Antilia -- the Ambani family residence -- in a luxurious red car covered in strings of white flowers for the convention centre, where the 'baraat' assembled for a short journey to the mandap.

Designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's pastel hues dominated the Ambani family's attire -- from father and oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh, to mother Nita, sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, and brother Akash. Aakash's wife Shloka Metha was the only exception who wore a stunning hot pink lehenga adorned with crystals.

And the dress code was followed by the guests as well -- both Indian and foreign.

