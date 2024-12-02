Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet adds fuel to Aishwarya, Abhishek divorce rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Bachchan family is once again at the center of media attention, as rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s alleged divorce continue to make headlines. The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few years regarding their personal lives. Despite the swirling rumours, neither

Aishwarya nor Abhishek have commented on the matter, leaving fans and the media guessing. However, a recent cryptic tweet by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan has set social media abuzz, adding fuel to the fire.

Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet goes viral

On December 2, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan shared a one-word tweet that immediately grabbed attention: "Chup" (meaning "Silence"), followed by an angry emoji. This tweet has sparked a flurry of speculation, with many wondering if it is a response to the constant divorce rumours surrounding his son and daughter-in-law.

The timing of the tweet is significant, as it came shortly after Aishwarya Rai appeared at an event where she was introduced only by her first name, "Aishwarya Rai," without the "Bachchan" surname, fueling further rumours of a rift in the family.

Aishwarya Rai drops 'Bachchan' surname

The buzz surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek's relationship gained momentum when Aishwarya appeared at an event in Dubai, where she was introduced simply as "Aishwarya Rai." The absence of the "Bachchan" surname led to speculation that the actress might be distancing herself from the Bachchan family. This incident was followed by another viral video from the SIIMA Awards, where filmmaker Kabir Khan referred to Aishwarya as "Aishwarya," omitting the "Bachchan" prefix once again.

These incidents have fueled rumours of a potential separation, leaving fans and media wondering what the truth is.

Amitabh Bachchan responds to rumours

In a blog post dated November 21, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan had already addressed the growing speculation surrounding his family's personal life. He spoke out against the spread of "falsehoods" and "speculations," stressing that privacy is of utmost importance for his family.

The veteran actor mentioned that people often use rumours and unverified claims as a form of legal protection, but these assumptions only plant seeds of doubt in the minds of others. His cryptic tweet on December 2 seems to be a direct response to the incessant chatter regarding his family’s personal matters.