Amid Dhurandhar 2 trolling, Deepika Padukone steps out for lunch with Ranveer Singh and his father

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Dhurandhar 2. The film is garnering widespread acclaim from all quarters. Amidst this, Singh and Deepika Padukone recently stepped out once again to spend some quality time together. During their outing, the couple even posed for a photograph with the restaurant staff. This picture of the couple has now gone viral on social media.

It is significant to note that, the video has surfaced amid heavy trolling that Deepika Padukone is facing for not posting anything about Dhurandhar 2 on her Instagram.

Deepika and Ranveer's second lunch date

Deepika and Ranveer arrived at a restaurant located at Mumbai's Chowpatty. Subsequently, the restaurant shared a photograph featuring the celebrity couple. In the image, Ranveer and Deepika are seen posing alongside the staff members. Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, also makes an appearance in the picture. The photograph currently going viral on social media is, in fact, a selfie clicked by Ranveer Singh himself.

In the picture, Ranveer is seen smiling while sporting a black T-shirt and a white cap. He is also carrying a bag and wearing dark-tinted sunglasses. Standing right beside him, Deepika is seen wearing a matching black T-shirt. She flashed a 'peace' sign and smiled for the camera. Deepika has tied her hair up in a bun and is holding her sunglasses in her hand; she is also carrying a beige-colored bag. Meanwhile, Ranveer's father was spotted wearing a checkered shirt.

Prior to this outing, Ranveer and Deepika had recently visited another restaurant in Mumbai for a lunch date. On that occasion as well, the couple posed for photographs with fans and the restaurant staff, pictures that subsequently went viral on social media. At that time, several videos of the couple also surfaced online, in which fans could be seen chanting slogans in support of Ranveer.

Dhurandhar 2 gallops ahead at the box office

Speaking of Dhurandhar 2, the film is currently raking in impressive earnings at the box office. In just eight days, the film has already grossed over Rs 674 crore in India. Meanwhile, the film's worldwide collection has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark. In this spy-thriller, Ranveer is joined in pivotal roles by Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

Deepika's next film

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again, released in 2024. She will next appear in Shah Rukh Khan's film King, which is slated for release this December.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, this action-thriller features a star-studded cast, including Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat, alongside Shah Rukh and Deepika. Additionally, Deepika is collaborating with Allu Arjun on director Atlee's big-budget film, AA22XA6.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 BO Record: Ranveer Singh's sequel breaks Jawan's lifetime record, overtakes Kalki 2898 AD