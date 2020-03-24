American actor Aaron Tveit tests positive for coronavirus: Experienced loss of taste, smell

American actor-singer Aaron Tveit on Monday has announced that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The 36-year-old star revealed the same on his Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note explaining about the detection. "Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I've found out that I've tested positive for Covid-19. I've been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I'm feeling much better," he said.
The 'Out of Blue' star found himself "extremely lucky" as his symptoms were very mild in comparison to many who are experiencing much more serious symptoms "because his is a very dangerous virus".
Fight Against Coronavirus
He also mentioned that "loss of taste and smell" are the signs he noticed.
"I want everyone to realise that this can affect anyone. And even if you are not feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon," the "Les Miserables" star said.
Other celebrities that are currently battling with coronavirus are television host Andy Cohen, former 'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood, actor Daniel Dae Kim, music producer Andrew Watt, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju, 'Oblivion' actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, have been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine.
(With ANI Inputs)