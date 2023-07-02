Ameesha Patel gives SHOCKING statements on Gadar 2; alleges 'mismanagement' by director

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMEESHA PATEL Ameesha Patel

Anil Sharma's film Gadar 2 starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol has already created a buzz on social media ahead of its release. After getting trolled for giving spoilers, Ameesha Patel has now made some shocking revelations about the sets of the film and alleged 'mismanagement' by the director.

In a Twitter thread, the actress accused Anil Sharma of being unprofessional during the shoot and left most bills unpaid and most crew members stranded. In the first tweet, she wrote, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH!!"

The second tweet claimed that several technicians like make-up artists, costume designers, and others did not receive their remuneration. The tweet read, "There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers n others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!! Yes, they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company!"

The third tweet said food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to the crew. "Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS," the tweet alleged.

The fourth tweet read, "All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and Nischit !! This zee team is top-notch."

