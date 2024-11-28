Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 receives THIS certificate from CBFC | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 receives THIS certificate

Pan India film Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil with Allu Arjun, this film will be released in December. Its first part was a huge hit in December 2022. The film was released against Bollywood's 83 and Hollywood Spider Man Homecoming, but still, it was able to defeat both at the Indian box office. Now, the makers are expecting something similar with the sequel. And to keep up the excitement of the fans, makers and cast of Pushpa 2: The Rule are sharing each and every detail of the film, with the latest being its certification.

Pushpa 2: The Rule receives its certificate

Allu Arjun, the lead of Pushpa 2, took to his Instagram profile to share the latest update. His film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification of India. For the unversed, a U/A certificate means that the film cannot be viewed by anyone below the age of 12 in Indian theatres.

See Allu Arjun's post here:

Pushpa 2 clears its way before release

For those who don't know, Vicky Kaushal's second film of 2024 after Bad Newz was going to be released on December 6. Kaushal has played the role of Sambhaji Rao in this film titled Chhaava. However, now, the makers have decided to release the film in 2025. This also means that the film will now have a clear path and the only option for theatre audiences. On the other hand, recent releases like Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I Want To Talk, Kanguva, All We Imagine As Light and Amaran will be out of most Indian theatres. In short, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is going to have a clear run at cinemas.

On the other hand, it also seems like Chhaava makers don't want the same fate as Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh's 83. In terms of performance and storyline, 83 was a better film than Pushpa: The Rule. However, the audience opted for the over-the-top fictional film rather than a good real-life-based film. Chhaava is also a film based on real life and its makers would expect the audiences to at least give it a fair chance.

