Allu Arjun granted regular bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case by Hyderabad's Nampally court

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun was on an interim bail of four weeks in the case

In the latest development in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail by Hyderabad's Nampally court on Friday. As per the court's order, two sureties of Rs 50,000 each will have to be given by the Pushpa 2 star. After being granted bail, Allu Arjun's lawyer said, ''Bail has been approved, just as there are generally conditions at the time of bail, similarly in this case also you will have to attend the police station (Chikkadpally) every Sunday. Quash petition is in the High Court on 21 January.''

On one hand, Allu Arjun has been basking in the success of the film's massive box office collections across the globe. On the other hand, the actor also fell victim to a legal battle after a 39-year-old woman died during the midnight premiere of the film in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

The actor was on a four-week interim bail and filed a petition for regular from the court. The police filed a counter against Allu Arjun's bail plea, and both parties presented their views in the case on December 30, 2024.

Allu Arjun was summoned by the Hyderabad Police for questioning on December 24 last year in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The police served notice to the actor to appear for questioning on Tuesday at 11 am in connection with the incident. After 3 hours of interrogation, the actor was asked to leave for his home.

How it all started?

A special screening of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was held in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024. However, a stampede-like situation occurred in the theatre before Allu's arrival, where a 39-year-old woman named Revathi died and her 8-year-old got severely injured. The actor was arrested on December 13 and spent a night in jail. He was released the next morning on interim bail.

Also Read: Waiting for Squid Game 3? Netflix accidentally reveals release date of highly-anticipated season​