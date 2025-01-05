Allu Arjun arrives at Chikkadpally police station as part of bail conditions in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 recently touched Rs 1,200 crore nett mark in India.

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun on Sunday was spotted arriving at the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad, complying with his bail conditions set by the Nampally court. The actor was recently granted bail in connection with the stampede incident that occurred at the Sandhya Theatre where a 39-year-old woman died during the midnight screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun's visit to the police station is a part of the ongoing legal process following the incident, which garnered widespread media attention.

Take a look at viral clip

The actor is also expected to visit KIMS Hospital to meet the injured child, Sri Tej, who was hospitalised following the chaos that ensued when Allu Arjun waved to the crowd from the sunroof of his car during the Pushpa 2 premiere.

The actor had appeared before the Metropolitan Criminal Court at Nampally on January 4, Saturday, where he submitted the necessary sureties after being granted regular bail the day before. His arrival at the court was accompanied by tight security, as he was escorted by police personnel. The media also gathered outside the court, capturing the moment as the actor arrived to fulfil the legal requirements.

Ashok Reddy, Allu Arjun's lawyer, addressed the press following the court's decision. He confirmed that the court had granted bail to the actor on the grounds that it was not a case of "culpable homicide not amounting to murder."

Reddy further stated that the actor was required to execute a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties, which was a standard legal procedure. He also mentioned that a quash petition, seeking to have the case dismissed, is still pending in the Telangana High Court. The next hearing for the petition is scheduled for January 21, 2025.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 touches Rs 1,200 cr mark, check its latest box office figures