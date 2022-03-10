Box Office: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats Ranveer Singh's 83

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHANSALIPRODUCTIONS Gangubai Kathiawadi has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in its second week.

Highlights Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office

For a COVID-19 release, it is the third Bollywood film to do business of Rs 100 crore or more

Gangubai Kathiawadi's box office business will be more than Ranveer Singh's cricket epic 83

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to spring a pleasant surprise at the box office. The movie's collections are suggestive that the cinema halls are back in business after reeling under COVID-19 for two years. Going forward, the stage has been set for the upcoming movie releases and the makers will be looking to bank on the positive viewer sentiments.

In its second week, Gangubai Kathiawadi is showing no signs of slowing down. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on its second Tuesday, it did a business of Rs 4 crore, taking its total to Rs 99.64 crore in 12 days after it hit the screens on February 25. By the end of Wednesday, it will be crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. In doing so, it finds a spot among COVID releases that crossed this benchmark. Some of the other releases that did business of Rs 100 crore for Hindi releases are Pushpa (Hindi version), Sooryavanshi and 83. Gangubai Kathiawadi will have surpassed the collections of 83, which are Rs 103.46 crore as per Box Office India.

As per Box Office India, the second-week collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi will be well over Rs 34 crore. The report further claimed that it is looking at a lifetime business of Rs 115-120 crore. These figures are clearly indicative of the film's success.

Next up, Alia will be seen in RRR, where she has a cameo role. This marks her foray into regional cinema. RRR is a pan-India film and will be released in multiple languages on March 25. Apart from this, the Gully Boy actress will also feature in Brahmastra: Part I opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and others.

After this, she has Darlings, her first home production, eyeing release. It co-stars Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah and is billed as a dark comedy. She is also renting with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar.

Alia has also announced her Hollywood debut project. She features in spy thriller for Netflix Heart of Stone opposite Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey fame Jamie Dornan. This is said to be an action franchise on par with Mission: Impossible and James Bond.