Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome new year with a kiss, their families celebrate New Year 2025 together

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate New Year 2025 with their families

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spent beautiful moments with their family on New Year's Eve. Their mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a family picture from the New Year 2025 celebration on her social media account. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen in black clothes. A the same time, their daughter Raha Kapoor can be seen in Ranbir's arms, dressed in a red and white dress.

Alia Ranbir's video viral

A video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is also going viral on social media. In this, Ranbir Kapoor was seen running to hug and kiss his wife and actor Alia Bhatt at 12 o'clock on New Year's eve. This video was shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories.

The Kapoor family seen together in the picture

Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Rhea are seen in the picture. Riddhima Kapoor's daughter Samara is also seen in the picture. Neetu Kapoor has wished the fans a Happy New Year. Riddhima Kapoor has also shared pictures of the New Year celebrations on her Instagram account. In this, Riddhima Kapoor is seen with her husband. Riddhima wrote, 'The party has just begun. The year 2025 is ready to shine. Happy New Year to the Instagram family.'

Ranbir, Alia and Neetu Kapoor twin in black

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tuned in the new year. All three stars are seen in black clothes. Fans have liked the picture of Raha in Ranbir Kapoor's lap as well. Social media users seem to be loving the fact that Ranbir and Alia decided to celebrate New Year's with their family.

Both the celebs were spotted at Mumbai International airport on Monday leaving for undisclosed destinations. Their daughter Raha was seen taking away all the limelight as she waved to the paps.

