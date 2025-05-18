Akshay Kumar wraps up shoot for upcoming horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla', shares video | WATCH Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared the news of the wrap-up of the shoot of his upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla' on his Instagram account with a behind-the-scenes video from the sets. Check details

New Delhi:

The shooting of Priyadarshan's directorial horror-comedy film, 'Bhooth Bangla', has been wrapped up as the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar himself confirmed this news by sharing a bts clip on his Instagram handle. On Sunday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar uploaded a joint video post with co-star Wamiqa Gabbi and the makers of the film from the sets of 'Bhooth Bangla'. In the video, he can be seen dancing in front of the waterfall, where Wamiqa can be seen sitting on a rock.

The caption of the Instagram post reads, "And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories."

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post

The post has garnered over five lakh views and thousands of comments ever since it was posted. Fans and followers expressed their excitement for this film in the comment section. One user wrote, "Bhaisaaaab Kya Aura Hai Bande Ka Can't Wait For #BhootBangla #akshaykumar." Another Instagram user commented, "Gana to bht mst h mja aega."

Work front

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Kesari: Chapter 2 alongside R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, will be next seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla' co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, 3 Idiots fame Sharman Joshi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. On the other hand, Wamiqa Gabbi will be next seen in the comedy-drama film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', which is slated to be released in theatres on May 23, 2025.

