Cannes 2025: Anupam Kher reacts to Tanvi The Great premiere, says 'I am deeply touched by emotional response' On Sunday, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude towards the overwhelming audience response received at the premiere night of his directorial debut 'Tanvi The Great' at Cannes 2025.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared his experience of the grand premiere of his directorial debut film 'Tanvi The Great' at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Taking to the Instagram handle, the actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the overwhelming audience response received at the premiere night.

On Sunday, he shared a video post on his Instagram handle and wrote, "I am deeply touched and humbled by the emotional response of the audiences from all countries last night at the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat. They all said it has a universal theme and it Touched their heart. They loved everything specially the music of the film by the maestro @mmkeeravaani Sir. Waiting for all of you to witness the love, magic and labour of our film on 18th July!! See you in the THEATRES . Love and prayers always. Jai Hind!"

Anupam also thanked music producer MM Keeravaani in his post. The post has garnered thousands of views and likes ever since it was posted. Before the red carpet ceremony at Cannes 2025, the actor posted a creative slow-motion reel on the social media platform Instagram, where he was seen walking with his co-stars Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Pallavi Joshi, and Shubhangi.

Tanvi The Great release date

Alongside sharing his experience, Anupam also announced the release date of his directorial debut 'Tanvi The Great' to his fans and followers. The film will hit the theatres on July 18, 2025. It features Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Tamil actor Arvind Swamy, Nasaar, Karan Tacker, Pallavi Joshi, and Kesari 2 actor Sammy Jonas Heaney in the lead roles.

