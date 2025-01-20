Akshay Kumar's look from Kannappa, carrying the 'sacred aura of Mahadev', is out now | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar's look from Kannappa is out now

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been ruling Hindi cinema for three decades, is now turning to South cinema. He is making his debut in the Telugu industry with the upcoming movie Kannappa. The full look of the actor from the film has been revealed on Monday. It is significant to note that Kannappa was announced last year. The actor's entry in the film created a lot of excitement among the people. The rumours of him being a part of this film have been going on for a while now but finally, the news has been confirmed along with Akshay's first look.

Akshay Kumar's look for Kannappa

Akshay Kumar's full look from the Kannappa movie has come out. He will be seen in the role of Mahadev in the movie. In the poster, Khiladi Kumar is seen holding a trident in one hand and a damru in the other. This look of Lord Shiva suits him. Sharing the cool poster, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, "Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for Kannappa. It is an honour to bring this epic tale alive. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivay."

Fans are looking very excited to see Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva. One user said, "I can't wait for this." One has described the actor as the king of Bollywood. One user wrote, "No one else looks as perfect in the role of Mahadev as Akshay sir does." People are also expressing their excitement with fire emojis.

Kannappa release date

Vishnu Manchu is playing the lead role in Mohan Babu-produced Kannappa. Stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Sarathkumar, Madhu, Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal and Brahmanandan will be seen in important roles in the mythological film based on Lord Shiva. The film will be released in theatres on April 25. Before Kannappa, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sky Force is releasing in theatres on January 24.

