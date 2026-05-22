Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to remote Jammu and Kashmir border school, new building named after his father

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has supported a government school in the remote Gurez Valley region of Jammu and Kashmir with a donation of Rs 1 crore. The contribution, made in 2021, has helped transform Government Middle School Nero Tulail in Bandipora district, which now has a newly built school block named Shri Hari Om Bhatia Education Block in memory of the actor’s late father.

The upgraded facility has made a real difference for students in the border village near the Line of Control. The development was completed after his financial contribution in 2021 and has now become part of the school’s upgraded infrastructure.

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to remote Jammu and Kashmir border school

The donation from Akshay Kumar led to the construction of a new school block at Government Middle School Nero Tulail. The building has been named Shri Hari Om Bhatia Education Block, dedicated to the actor’s late father.

The new block includes classrooms, a computer laboratory, a library and office space for teachers. It has also improved arrangements linked to the Midday Meal Scheme, with cleaner and more structured facilities now available for students.

About Akshay Kumar's Gurez valley visit

For the unversed, locals recall that Akshay Kumar visited Gurez Valley in 2021 after being invited by the Border Security Force. During his visit to Tulail village in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, he met school children and residents and reportedly decided to support the school after seeing the difficulties faced by students.

He also spent time with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, posed for photographs and danced with them. In addition, he laid a wreath at a war memorial in the region, paying tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in service.

With the completion of the new building, students are now studying in a more comfortable environment. Locals and school children have said the improved infrastructure has made a clear difference to the schooling experience, and many believe it will help create better academic opportunities for children in country's most isolated region.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in films like Welcome to the Jungle and Haiwaan.

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