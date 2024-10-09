Ajaz Khan lands in trouble again, Customs seize drugs worth Rs 35 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajaz Khan

The actor might land in big trouble again as the Customs department conducted a search at his office in a drug related case. According to preliminary information, the search was conducted by the Customs department in actor Ejaz Khan's office in Andheri, Mumbai on Tuesday. A staff member of Ajaz Khan was arrested under the NDPS Act, after which this search was conducted by the Customs. According to information received from Customs department sources, the staff member of Ajaz Khan, who ordered about 100 grams of MD, was at his office address.

As per the report, it is being said that this property was taken on rent and the staff member had procured this drug from Europe which is worth around Rs 30-35 lakh. This is not the first time Ajaz's name has surfaced in a similar case. The name of the arrested staff member is said to be Suraj Gaur. Today, Suraj will be presented in court.

As per a report by Mid-Day, Gaur told the officials that he had met Ajaz when they were both in the Arthur Road Jail. Ajaz was arrested in 2021 in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau from the Mumbai airport after his name surfaced during an interrogation of a drug supplier. He was later released on bail in 2023.

Not only this he was also arrested in 2018 by the Navi Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell allegedly with ecstasy tablets in a hotel. Earlier this year, Ajaz Khan contested the Lok Sabha Elections on an Independent ticket. In his affidavit, Ajaz declared that he possesses total assets or net worth of Rs 44.5 lakh with Rs 44.5 lakh movable assets and Rs 0 immovable assets.

Also Read: Naagin actor Madhura Naik recalls her family's encounter with Hamas terrorists, says 'enough of this terror'