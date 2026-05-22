Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in royal blue gown at Cannes 2026, photos go viral

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Fans who were waiting for her first look from the French Riviera finally got a glimpse of it on Friday, May 22, 2026. The Ponniyin Selvan actress opted for a custom royal blue gown designed by Amit Aggarwal for the event.

However, official pictures from the festival are still awaited. Meanwhile, several pictures and videos of Aishwarya’s first look from Cannes have surfaced online. Watch the viral video below:

About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 look

This year, Amit Aggarwal designed a couture outfit called Luminara, centred around the idea of light in motion. The piece explores light not simply as illumination, but as energy, movement, and force; translated through sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship.

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes outfit features Amit Aggarwal's signature Crystal Vein embroidery technique, developed over more than 1500 hours of meticulous handwork. Take a look at the sketch of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes outfit.

(Image Source : AMIT AGGARWAL)A sketch of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai leaves for Cannes 2026 along with Aaradhya Bachchan, video goes viral | Watch